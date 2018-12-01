Alimera Sciences (ALIM) Given a $3.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“As we roll forward the DCF analysis, our estimated enterprise value of the firm has increased from $200M to $228M. Excluding $38M debt and $30M preferred stock, the estimated market value of the firm is $160M. Assuming 70M shares outstanding at the end of 3Q19, this translates to a per share value of approximately $2.50.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst wrote.

Get Alimera Sciences alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alimera Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alimera Sciences from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alimera Sciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.50.

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIM. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,981,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 801,151 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $447,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 732,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 158,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 60,327 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.