Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, Sells 200,000 Shares

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $39,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Valueact Capital Master Fund, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 6th, Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 675,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $135,000,000.00.

ADS stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.36. 657,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,714. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.41. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $189.23 and a 1-year high of $278.33.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 21.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $295.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens set a $247.00 price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $2,536,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.5% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,082,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,473,000 after purchasing an additional 205,246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 16.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

