Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in KeyCorp (KEY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,673,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of KeyCorp worth $33,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $511,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 153,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28,460 shares during the period. BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,026,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,795,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,243,000 after acquiring an additional 22,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other KeyCorp news, insider Donald R. Kimble acquired 5,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,861.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Beth E. Mooney acquired 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $182,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $22.40.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 12.56%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Standpoint Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/alliancebernstein-l-p-boosts-stake-in-keycorp-key.html.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.