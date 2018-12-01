Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 1,721,947 Shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 1,040.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,887,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721,947 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 2.42% of Heron Therapeutics worth $59,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 29.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,010 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 71.8% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,958,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,998,000 after acquiring an additional 818,603 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,290,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,654,000 after acquiring an additional 693,699 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $15,249,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 76.8% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 836,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,507,000 after acquiring an additional 363,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HRTX. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang sold 2,695,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $96,346,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $192,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,701,494 shares of company stock valued at $96,553,796. 16.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.45. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 326.79%. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 130.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-acquires-1721947-shares-of-heron-therapeutics-inc-hrtx.html.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.