Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $537.61 Million Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,263,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 366,129 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 0.5% of Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $537,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 468.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 55.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 5,724.0% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 21,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.05.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $160.86 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $130.06 and a 12-month high of $211.70. The firm has a market cap of $408.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

