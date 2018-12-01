Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in Owens Corning (OC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,184,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 392,438 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $64,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 162.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 12,301 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 691.9% in the third quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 50,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 44,339 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.5% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 65,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,071,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,706,000 after buying an additional 80,675 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 5.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $52.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Owens Corning from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Nomura set a $88.00 price target on Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Owens Corning to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Owens Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.87.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

