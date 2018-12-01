Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Allscripts continues to gain from its core software, delivery, support and maintenance units, which projected solid growth in recent times. The company’s growth in revenue cycle services and acquisition of McKesson’s EIS business have lent it a competitive edge. The recently-closed acquisition of HealthGrid is likely to boost its flagship FollowMyHealth patient engagement platform. On the flip side, Allscripts' margins are under pressure due to decline in non-recurring software license revenues in recent times. Year-over-year decline in bookings is a concern. In fact, management expects to some volatility in bookings in the quarters ahead. The company also witnessed significant contraction in margins. The company is exposed to integration risks. Intense competition in the MedTech space adds to woes. The stock underperformed the industry in a year.”

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDRX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.51.

MDRX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,776,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,097. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, EVP Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.67, for a total transaction of $88,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 242,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,560,012.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 580.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 15,238 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 70.2% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 19,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.