Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($1.46) EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at ($1.76) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.44.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $81.16 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.05.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.41). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.07% and a negative net margin of 754.13%. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference (RNAi). Its pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. The company's clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis; Givosiran that is in Phase III trial to treat acute hepatic porphyrias; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase II open-label extension and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran, which is in III clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

