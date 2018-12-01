Alphabit (ABC) Price Hits $3.83 on Exchanges

Alphabit (CURRENCY:ABC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Alphabit has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $57.00 worth of Alphabit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alphabit has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Alphabit token can now be purchased for approximately $3.83 or 0.00090313 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.91 or 0.02266212 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00126261 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00196183 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.74 or 0.09353771 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Alphabit Token Profile

Alphabit’s genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Alphabit’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Alphabit’s official website is www.alphabitcoinfund.com. Alphabit’s official Twitter account is @AB_CHAIN.

Buying and Selling Alphabit

Alphabit can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphabit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphabit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alphabit using one of the exchanges listed above.

