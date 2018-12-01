Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.57

Alta Mesa Resources Inc (NASDAQ:AMR) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.57 and last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 82980 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMR shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on shares of Alta Mesa Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alta Mesa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Alta Mesa Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital cut Alta Mesa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alta Mesa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.34.

Get Alta Mesa Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.23 million. Alta Mesa Resources’s revenue was up 161.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alta Mesa Resources Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alta Mesa Resources declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 14th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Alta Mesa Resources news, Director Bayou City Energy Management L purchased 311,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,471,555.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alta Mesa Resources by 33.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,831,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after purchasing an additional 454,439 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources during the second quarter valued at $521,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources during the second quarter valued at $686,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Alta Mesa Resources during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alta Mesa Resources by 381.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 340,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Alta Mesa Resources (AMR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1.57” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/alta-mesa-resources-amr-sets-new-52-week-low-at-1-57.html.

About Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Mesa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Mesa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.