Altair Engineering (ALTR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Altair Engineering Inc. is focused on the development and broad application of simulation technology to synthesize and optimize designs, processes and decisions for business performance. The company serves broad industry segments. Altair Engineering Inc. is headquartered in Michigan, USA. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.43.

Altair Engineering stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.17.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 12.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $93.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altair Engineering will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,733,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,752,000 after buying an additional 280,056 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 127,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 41,581 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 54,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Altair Engineering by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,958,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,079,000 after buying an additional 484,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-class engineering software worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems, as well as provides data analytics and true-to-life visualization and rendering.

