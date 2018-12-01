Amarin (AMRN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

AMRN has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amarin to $30.00 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amarin from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.80.

Get Amarin alerts:

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.00 and a beta of 0.70. Amarin has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $23.33.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $55.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 23,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $483,387.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,664,108 shares of company stock valued at $47,118,016. Corporate insiders own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 704,126.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,704,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,706 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at $540,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,388,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 3rd quarter valued at $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.