Media stories about Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) have been trending very positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Amati AIM VCT earned a media sentiment score of 3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of LON:AMAT opened at GBX 138.50 ($1.81) on Friday.

Get Amati AIM VCT alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 18th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Amati AIM VCT (AMAT) Earning Very Favorable News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/amati-aim-vct-amat-earning-very-favorable-news-coverage-infotrie-reports.html.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Amati AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amati AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.