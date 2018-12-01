Ambarella (AMBA) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price objective upped by Roth Capital to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ambarella from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ambarella from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.95.

AMBA stock traded up $6.24 on Friday, hitting $39.99. 5,796,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,072. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $30.00 and a 1-year high of $66.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.12 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 10,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $381,452.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,876. 5.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57,943 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,714,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,322,000 after purchasing an additional 165,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,392,000 after purchasing an additional 41,782 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 953,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 52,391 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 948,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,614,000 after purchasing an additional 133,475 shares during the period. 70.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

