Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka (A Orjiako Purchases 250,000 Shares of Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC (SEPL) Stock

Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC (LON:SEPL) insider Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka (A Orjiako acquired 250,000 shares of Seplat Petroleum Development stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £322,500 ($421,403.37).

Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka (A Orjiako also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 30th, Ambrosie Bryant Chukwueloka (A Orjiako acquired 500,000 shares of Seplat Petroleum Development stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £645,000 ($842,806.74).

LON:SEPL opened at GBX 119.50 ($1.56) on Friday. Seplat Petroleum Development Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 155.63 ($2.03).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 12th.

About Seplat Petroleum Development

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, an oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Nigeria. It operates a portfolio of assets in the Niger Delta region, including a 45% interest in the OML 4 that covers an area of 267 square kilometers; a 45% interest in OML 38 that covers an area of 2,094 square kilometers; and a 45% interest in OML 41 that covers an area of 291 square kilometers.

