Amdocs Limited (DOX) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 97.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $118,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $205,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 115.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DOX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Amdocs from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $64.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.52. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $71.72.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Amdocs’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 26.74%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services solutions to the communications, entertainment, pay TV, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers customer experience and monetization solutions that allow its customers to contextual and personalize interactions.

