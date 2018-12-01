America Movil SAB de CV (AMOV) Rating Increased to Outperform at Itau BBA Securities

America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMOV) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Itau BBA Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded America Movil SAB de CV from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd.

Get America Movil SAB de CV alerts:

America Movil SAB de CV stock opened at $13.36 on Thursday. America Movil SAB de CV has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87.

About America Movil SAB de CV

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.