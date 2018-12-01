American Century Companies Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 67.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 27,535 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $103,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $106,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $197,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $234,000.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sally Beauty to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price objective on Sally Beauty and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $21.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.19. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $23.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.98 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 82.55% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.75 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,113.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott C. Sherman sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $67,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,136.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/american-century-companies-inc-decreases-holdings-in-sally-beauty-holdings-inc-sbh.html.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.