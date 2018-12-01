American Century Companies Inc. Sells 32,211 Shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in Mersana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRSN) by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,211 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,198,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 15,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MRSN. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mersana Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mersana Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

MRSN stock opened at $5.30 on Friday. Mersana Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $23.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 110.44% and a negative net margin of 440.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics Inc will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 3,500 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $40,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Mersana Therapeutics Company Profile

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of oncology therapeutics in the United States and Canada. The company develops Dolaflexin, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) platform designed to enhance the potency and efficacy of ADCs while simultaneously enhancing the safety and tolerability.

