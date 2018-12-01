American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT) Receives News Impact Rating of -2.50

News headlines about American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) have trended negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Hotel Income Properties REIT earned a news impact score of -2.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$115.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$117.77 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.853 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

