American International Group Inc (AIG) Holdings Reduced by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,427 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in American International Group by 38,370.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,733,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $675,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700,742 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 56.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,621,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,199,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,149,702 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in American International Group by 82.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,260,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,077,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,692 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in American International Group by 81.1% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 17.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,778,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,729 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of AIG stock opened at $43.25 on Friday. American International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.29 and a 12-month high of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.46.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.40). American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on American International Group from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 target price on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 target price on American International Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on American International Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.02.

WARNING: “American International Group Inc (AIG) Holdings Reduced by CIBC World Markets Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/american-international-group-inc-aig-holdings-reduced-by-cibc-world-markets-inc.html.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers primarily in the United States, Europe, and Japan. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, and marine insurance.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.