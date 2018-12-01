American International Group Inc. Has $9.25 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44,675.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 26,805 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 142,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 23.8% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,623,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,816,000 after buying an additional 1,334,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 147,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.06.

SYF stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

