American International Group Inc. Has $9.41 Million Stake in Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 429,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares were worth $9,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,612,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,607,000 after buying an additional 375,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,912,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,878,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 187,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 246,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 30,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Bancshares news, insider Tracy French bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,569.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HOMB opened at $19.61 on Friday. Home Bancshares Inc has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 32.68%. The firm had revenue of $171.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOMB. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Home Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

