Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) Position Increased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,230 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.18% of Ameriprise Financial worth $36,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 133,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $129.75 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.79 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.37. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $204.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/01/ameriprise-financial-inc-amp-position-increased-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.