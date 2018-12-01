Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to announce earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.93. Ameris Bancorp reported earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on ABCB shares. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of ABCB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.83. 235,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,758. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.16. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 318,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 17,597 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 39.2% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 85.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

