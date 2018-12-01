AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Friday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.87.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded down $1.60 on Friday, hitting $88.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,807. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $77.28 and a 1 year high of $106.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 24.65%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, insider John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $601,089.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,837,413.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total transaction of $1,885,845.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,432,415.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,753 shares of company stock valued at $12,814,187 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,751,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,702,000 after acquiring an additional 877,491 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth approximately $69,621,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 183.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,145,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,665,000 after acquiring an additional 741,391 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6,233.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 609,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 599,394 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,776,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,447,000 after acquiring an additional 557,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

