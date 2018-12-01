Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,227 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 836.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,511,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $472,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1,431.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,322,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $265,661,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,679,652 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,766,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,485,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT opened at $97.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $124.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.86 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.04.

In other Walmart news, insider John R. Furner sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $904,946.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,554,404.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 230,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $22,061,155.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,906,591.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,637,562 shares of company stock worth $1,112,869,996 over the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

