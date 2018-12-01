AMP Capital Investors Ltd Purchases 36,910 Shares of VF Corp (VFC)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,239 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,910 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in VF were worth $24,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in VF in the second quarter worth $352,007,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in VF by 1,233.7% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VF by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,770,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,019,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,165 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in VF by 58.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,482,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $512,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,128 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in VF by 89.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,479,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,062 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on VF to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $108.00 target price on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised VF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on VF from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on VF from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

VF stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. VF Corp has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. VF had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

In other VF news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

