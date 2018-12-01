AMP Capital Investors Ltd Reduces Position in HP Inc. (HPQ)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,056 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 26,605 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of HP worth $25,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 6,530.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 86,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,142,447.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 815,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,235,436. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 46,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $1,112,178.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,241 shares in the company, valued at $367,917.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 826,055 shares of company stock worth $21,135,479 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on HP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Loop Capital increased their price target on HP to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

HPQ opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The computer maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $15.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.13 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1602 per share. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

