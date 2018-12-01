AMP Capital Investors Ltd Trims Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lessened its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 51.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349,984 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $27,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the second quarter worth about $142,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth about $152,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 100.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HLT shares. Cowen assumed coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.28.

Shares of Hilton Hotels stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $88.11. The company has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

