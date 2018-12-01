AmsterdamCoin (AMS) Trading Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. AmsterdamCoin has a total market cap of $23,623.00 and $15.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AmsterdamCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. During the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000178 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 75.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Trading

AmsterdamCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

