Analysts Anticipate Kura Oncology Inc (KURA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kura Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:KURA) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.76) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.80). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01.

Several research firms have commented on KURA. BidaskClub upgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price objective on Kura Oncology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kura Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,932,000 after acquiring an additional 393,872 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,232,000 after acquiring an additional 703,282 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,502,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 576,221 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,455,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,477,000 after acquiring an additional 29,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

KURA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.70. 115,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,471. The company has a market capitalization of $473.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 4.39. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $24.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

