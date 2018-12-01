Analysts Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (LUNA) to Post $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. Luna Innovations reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 6.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUNA. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

LUNA stock opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.78 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.74. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LUNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 96.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 21.1% in the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 106,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 106.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 128,838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 66,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 50.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 212,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 71,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Luna Innovations by 6.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 450,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

