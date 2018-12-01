Analysts Anticipate MiX Telematics Ltd – (MIXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.09 Million

Analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will post sales of $34.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.87 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $35.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $135.32 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $133.39 million to $136.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $145.03 million, with estimates ranging from $141.11 million to $149.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.37 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIXT. ValuEngine lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 45.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the second quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 101.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 30,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in MiX Telematics by 71.8% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 61,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 25,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MIXT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.98. 67,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.43. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd will be given a $0.0529 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

