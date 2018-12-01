Analysts Anticipate Northwest Natural Holding Co (NWN) to Post $1.18 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) to report $1.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Northwest Natural’s earnings. Northwest Natural reported earnings per share of $1.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Northwest Natural.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Northwest Natural had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Northwest Natural stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.33. 383,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,174. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $51.50 and a 52-week high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 30th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 84.82%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Northwest Natural by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, NW Natural Gas Company, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company. The company serves approximately 740,000 natural gas customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington through 14,000 miles of pipeline systems in the United States.

