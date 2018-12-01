Analysts Anticipate Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) reported earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD).

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLBK. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Stephens set a $35.00 price target on Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

NASDAQ OLBK opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a market capitalization of $519.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) news, COO Mark A. Semanie acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,688 shares in the company, valued at $435,342. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 5,000 shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $150,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,148 in the last three months. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 72.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 9.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 73.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 18.7% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) Company Profile

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

