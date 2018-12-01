Analysts Anticipate PNM Resources Inc (PNM) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for PNM Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. PNM Resources reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PNM Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PNM Resources.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $422.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PNM Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on PNM Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PNM Resources from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.88.

NYSE:PNM opened at $43.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.16. PNM Resources has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 54.64%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

