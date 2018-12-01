Analysts Anticipate Post Holdings Inc (POST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.41 Billion

Analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will announce sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the highest is $1.45 billion. Post reported sales of $1.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 10.13%.

Several research firms have commented on POST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Post from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Post in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

POST stock opened at $96.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.03. Post has a one year low of $70.66 and a one year high of $101.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Post by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 137,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,951,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.