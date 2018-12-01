Analysts Expect Celsion Co. (CLSN) to Announce -$0.36 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.21). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.67). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). Celsion had a negative net margin of 4,282.33% and a negative return on equity of 104.30%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million.

CLSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Cap M reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celsion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $9.00 price target on shares of Celsion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 214,829 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.95% of Celsion worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSN opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Celsion has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials to treat recurrent chest wall breast cancer.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.