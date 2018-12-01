Analysts Expect Hudson Ltd (HUD) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hudson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.20. Hudson posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hudson.

Get Hudson alerts:

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Hudson had a positive return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.50 million. Hudson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hudson from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE HUD traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.75. 335,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,790. Hudson has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hudson by 15.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hudson by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudson by 6.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hudson by 61.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson (HUD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.