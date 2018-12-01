Analysts Expect The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.06 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) will post sales of $7.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.25 billion. The Coca-Cola reported sales of $7.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year sales of $31.86 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.65 billion to $32.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $33.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.26 billion to $35.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KO. Morgan Stanley set a $49.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie set a $47.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Argus upgraded The Coca-Cola to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC set a $61.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

In other news, SVP James L. Dinkins sold 8,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $411,000.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 88,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $4,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 256,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,821,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 374,542 shares of company stock valued at $18,436,957. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 289,055,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,351,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918,108 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,196,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,050,000 after buying an additional 28,445,747 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,012,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,085,000 after buying an additional 1,116,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,959,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,760,000 after buying an additional 1,336,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 20,151,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,781,000 after buying an additional 426,083 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.40. 25,525,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,896,283. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

