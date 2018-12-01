Analysts Offer Predictions for Intellia Therapeutics Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann issued their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, November 27th. Leerink Swann analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will earn ($2.13) per share for the year. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.22) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Cann restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

NTLA stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 3.87. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 308.81% and a negative return on equity of 31.70%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 27.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,753,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 48.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,556,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,940,000 after purchasing an additional 833,337 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $14,409,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,234,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,129,000 after purchasing an additional 324,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 12.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,934,000 after purchasing an additional 287,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a gene editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, hepatitis B virus, and inborn errors of metabolism programs.

