Analysts Set $27.00 Price Target for IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (IRCP)

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA (NASDAQ:IRCP) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IRSA Propiedades Comerciales an industry rank of 156 out of 257 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRCP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,212 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales in the 2nd quarter worth $471,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 659,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,434,000 after acquiring an additional 115,786 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,173,000 after acquiring an additional 109,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 195,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IRCP opened at $20.50 on Wednesday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.10.

The business also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were paid a $0.4687 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 7th. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.46%.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

