Analysts Set Andersons Inc (ANDE) Price Target at $41.33

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Andersons from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Andersons from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $944.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.24. Andersons has a one year low of $29.86 and a one year high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $685.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.00 million. Andersons had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 2.66%. Andersons’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Andersons will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Andersons news, Director Stephen F. Dowdle acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,090.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Irmen sold 5,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $186,115.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,453 shares in the company, valued at $215,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Andersons by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Andersons by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Andersons by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 58,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Andersons by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Andersons by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 127,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

