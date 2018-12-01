Analysts Set Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) PT at $6.32

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BME:BBVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €6.28 ($7.30).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.30 ($8.49) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group set a €8.30 ($9.65) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.40 ($8.60) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.57) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($9.22).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

