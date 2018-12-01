Analysts Set Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (EDN) Price Target at $26.50

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt SA (NYSE:EDN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

Several research firms have commented on EDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDN. Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 45.6% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,888,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,208,000 after buying an additional 591,065 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the third quarter worth $2,268,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 198.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 67,871 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt in the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt by 86.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 54,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the period. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDN stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt (NYSE:EDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $450.14 million for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 112.26%. Research analysts forecast that Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Cmrz Nrt

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima, a public service company, engages in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. It serves approximately 8.5 million people in the northwestern part of the greater Buenos Aires metropolitan area and the northern part of the City of Buenos Aires through the concession of 4,637 square kilometers.

