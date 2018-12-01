Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN) Target Price at $289.20

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 294.67 ($3.85).

LGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 334 ($4.36) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective (down previously from GBX 254 ($3.32)) on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

In other news, insider Toby Strauss purchased 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27) per share, with a total value of £2,747.50 ($3,590.10). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 263 ($3.44) per share, with a total value of £1,717.39 ($2,244.07). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,421 shares of company stock valued at $618,422 in the last three months.

Shares of LON:LGEN traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 244.90 ($3.20). The company had a trading volume of 21,349,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,180,000. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 241.65 ($3.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 279.90 ($3.66).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and General Insurance (GI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; and lifetime mortgages.

