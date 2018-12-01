Analysts Set Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) PT at $47.94

Shares of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.94.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TOL. ValuEngine upgraded Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $46.00 target price on Toll Brothers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,787,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,088,000 after buying an additional 2,143,480 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,027,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,991,000 after buying an additional 798,617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,727,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,075,000 after buying an additional 636,371 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 534.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 712,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,346,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,952,000 after buying an additional 422,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOL stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.97. The company had a trading volume of 11,046,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 6.98. Toll Brothers has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also builds and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

