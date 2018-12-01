Analyzing Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID) & General Steel (GSIH)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) and General Steel (OTCMKTS:GSIH) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and General Steel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 0 4 3 0 2.43 General Steel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a beta of 2.41, suggesting that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Steel has a beta of -0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and General Steel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Siderurgica Nacional $5.60 billion 0.55 $3.21 million N/A N/A General Steel N/A N/A -$789.28 million N/A N/A

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has higher revenue and earnings than General Steel.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and General Steel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Siderurgica Nacional 16.92% 45.17% 8.28% General Steel N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. General Steel does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of General Steel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional beats General Steel on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Cement, and Energy. It produces a line of steel products, including slabs, hot and cold-rolled, galvanized, and tin mill products for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries. It also explores for iron ore reserves at Casa de Pedra and Engenho mines located in the state of Minas Gerais; produces and sells cement; provides railroad and port logistics services; and generates electric power through hydroelectric power plants. The company also exports its products. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Itaim Bibi, Brazil. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional is a subsidiary of Vicunha Aços S.A.

General Steel Company Profile

General Steel Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the trading of iron ore for steel mills in China. The company sells its products primarily to distributors and related parties. It is also involved in the Internet-of-things business. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

