Analyzing Gaming Partners International (GPIC) & Mad Catz Interactive (MCZAF)

Gaming Partners International (NASDAQ:GPIC) and Mad Catz Interactive (OTCMKTS:MCZAF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gaming Partners International and Mad Catz Interactive’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaming Partners International $80.60 million 1.29 $3.62 million N/A N/A Mad Catz Interactive $134.07 million 0.00 -$11.62 million N/A N/A

Gaming Partners International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mad Catz Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares Gaming Partners International and Mad Catz Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaming Partners International 5.07% 7.05% 5.29% Mad Catz Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gaming Partners International and Mad Catz Interactive, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaming Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mad Catz Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Gaming Partners International has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mad Catz Interactive has a beta of 7.03, indicating that its stock price is 603% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.3% of Gaming Partners International shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Gaming Partners International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Mad Catz Interactive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gaming Partners International beats Mad Catz Interactive on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaming Partners International Company Profile

Gaming Partners International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies casino table game equipment in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Africa. It offers American-style casino currency, such as injection-molded currency, thermo-compression molded currency, laser cut-thermo-compression currency, and sublimation currency; European-style casino currency, including plaques and jetons; radio frequency identification (RFID) currency, readers, and antennas for use in cages, gaming tables, and chip vaults; and RFID solutions to authenticate and track casino currency, as well as provides related hardware support and maintenance services. The company also provides playing cards; table layouts; dices; gaming furniture comprising tables, bases, and pit podiums; and table game accessories consisting of table displays, roulette reader boards, foot rails, chip trays, drop boxes, shoes, cut cards, dice sticks, lammers, markers, and buttons. In addition, it markets casino-specific themed products for customers to promote special events, such as sporting events, conventions, holidays, casino anniversaries, and premier entertainment events. The company offers its products under the Paulson, Bud Jones, Blue Chip, Dolphin, Bourgogne et Grasset, and Gemaco brand names. Gaming Partners International Corporation markets and sells its products through its sales force, as well as through sales agents or distributors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mad Catz Interactive Company Profile

Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes various entertainment products in the United States and internationally. The company offers various accessories for in-home gaming consoles, handheld gaming consoles, personal and Mac computers, smart phones, tablets, and other smart devices. Its products include headsets, mice, keyboards, controllers, and other accessories; specialty controllers comprising flight sticks, hand-over-stick-and-throttles, wheels, pedals, control panels, etc.; and audio products. Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. also develops video games. The company markets its products principally under the Mad Catz, Tritton, and Saitek brand names. Mad Catz Interactive, Inc. sells its products through video game and consumer accessories retailers. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

